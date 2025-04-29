WCSO seeks public’s assistance in locating suspect following violent attack

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a violent assault and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect involved.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on April 28, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the agency’s Telecommunications Center received a report from a motorist traveling along Douglas Ferry Road who discovered a severely injured individual in need of medical assistance. Deputies and emergency medical personnel immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the victim, who identified the assailant as 40-year-old David Earl Gipson of Caryville. The victim reported that Gipson had arrived at her residence, became agitated after a short period, and began to physically assault her. She stated that Gipson subsequently bound and gagged her, continued to beat her, and issued threats against her life.

The victim further reported that Gipson sexually battered and physically assaulted her, utilizing a blunt object and threatening her with a firearm. She stated that Gipson transported her to his residence, where the abuse continued before he placed her inside a container located on the property. The victim eventually escaped and made her way to Douglas Ferry Road, where she was found by a passing motorist.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

An active search is underway for Gipson, who is wanted on charges of Sexual Battery, Aggravated Battery with a Weapon, and False Imprisonment. He is believed to be traveling in a purple 2001 PT Cruiser bearing Florida tag number QUER21.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding David Earl Gipson’s whereabouts to contact their office at 850-638-6111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or emailing [email protected].