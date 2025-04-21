Brock makes a ‘light’ request

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

County Commissioner Joey Brock made a request to the board of commissioners before they adjourned their meeting on April 8. Brock’s request was for the board to reach out to Florida Power and Light (FPL) regarding the contractor they hired to install new light poles in various locations across the county.

Brock’s primary concern was that the poles have been installed at inconsistent distances from the road. “Have you all looked at the new poles? One of them is likely 14 feet from the road while another is likely 16 feet,” stated Brock. He elaborated on this by explaining that the inconsistencies in distance from the road creates challenges for the parks department, which maintains the landscaping around these roads. “How are we going to manage mowing and weed eating around all of these poles?” Brock asked. “Are they within the guidelines? Has anyone checked?”

Brock noted that they previously had to move one of the poles on Ebenezer Road in Vernon because it was just 8 feet from the roadway. He brought up this issue because he claimed to have received several calls from residents regarding the pole placements. County Commissioner Wesley Griffin also echoed Brock’s concerns, stating that he did not understand why the poles were moved from the tree line to the roadway.

County Administrator Jeff Massey offered to reach out to FPL on behalf of the county to seek clarification on the reasoning behind the pole relocations. “I would definitely reach out to them and ask why the poles were moved from back here [at the tree line] out to the road, 10 to 15 feet,” Griffin stated to Massey.

Brock concluded his request by raising another concern: “If a person hits one of those poles, who will be liable?” He emphasized the need for the county to communicate with FPL now, as companies often subcontract, and the subcontractors replacing the poles need to be addressed before their contract expires.

Massey indicated that he would try to have a representative from FPL come to speak at the next meeting on April 17. If that was not possible, he would attempt to gather as much information as he could for the board.

The Washington County News reached out to FPL on April 11 and was told we would receive a response via email but as of press date we have not received a response.