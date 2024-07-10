Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

The Washington County School District has partnered with Goodwill Industries – Big Bend to provide a give back system to students in need. The program is donation given and allows the schools in the district to give vouchers to students and their families to redeem in stores.

The project was spearheaded by District Social Worker, Angie Bell and Goodwill donation acquisition specialist, Cathy Folsom.

“This partnership helps bridge the gap between the students who may not qualify for grants, but still need help.” said Bell.

The program is designed to encourage the public to donate to their local Goodwill in the name of WCSD. Every donation is weighed, and Goodwill donates 35 cents for every pound taken in. The Goodwill center keeps track of how many pounds have been collected and issues vouchers in 10-dollar increments, to be given to students.

The families that receive the vouchers can use them at any Goodwill – Big Bend store to purchase goods that they need. “The great thing is, Goodwill does have new items in their stores, which families can get using their voucher.” said Bell. “This helps families get much needed new items at a discounted cost or even free.”

Chipley Goodwill is a partner in this program and accepts donations Monday through Saturday, 9am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Bell and Folsom also want to remind the public to be sure to make their donation in the name of Washington County School District.