Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment
Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances
Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October
Washington County School District partners with Goodwill
Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp
Leah Pettis, Chipley local, prepares for Southern Lights-The Search for a star.
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Presents “Meet the Candidates” Event
Orlando resident arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s office while in process of robbing home
Vernon man arrested on drug and gun charges
‘This is how we grew up’ Wausau volunteers stand in the gap for town’s maintenance needs
Fri. Jul 12th, 2024
Community Education News

Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

By NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024 0 Comments
The Washington County School District has partnered with Goodwill Industries – Big Bend to provide a give back system to students in need. The program is donation given and allows the schools in the district to give vouchers to students and their families to redeem in stores.

The Washington County School District has partnered with Goodwill Industries – Big Bend to provide a give back system to students in need. The program is donation given and allows the schools in the district to give vouchers to students and their families to redeem in stores.

The project was spearheaded by District Social Worker, Angie Bell and Goodwill donation acquisition specialist, Cathy Folsom.

“This partnership helps bridge the gap between the students who may not qualify for grants, but still need help.” said Bell.

The program is designed to encourage the public to donate to their local Goodwill in the name of WCSD. Every donation is weighed, and Goodwill donates 35 cents for every pound taken in. The Goodwill center keeps track of how many pounds have been collected and issues vouchers in 10-dollar increments, to be given to students.

The families that receive the vouchers can use them at any Goodwill – Big Bend store to purchase goods that they need. “The great thing is, Goodwill does have new items in their stores, which families can get using their voucher.” said Bell. “This helps families get much needed new items at a discounted cost or even free.”

Chipley Goodwill is a partner in this program and accepts donations Monday through Saturday, 9am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Bell and Folsom also want to remind the public to be sure to make their donation in the name of Washington County School District.

By NATALIE HOLTON

Related Post

Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 11, 2024
Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024
Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024

Please Login to Comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

Community Education News

Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

Community Events Top Stories

Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp