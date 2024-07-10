Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment
By NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024 0 Comments
On Monday July 8, the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) held a special meeting to make amendments to the vote on Grant Postponement. This was mainly to add funding to be available for emergency situations for those who apply.

On Monday July 8, the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) held a special meeting to make amendments to the vote on Grant Postponement. This was mainly to add funding to be available for emergency situations for those who apply.

In the meeting several motions passed with a vote from the council. The emergency funding exception will be allowed, with the CRA releasing specifications on how to qualify soon.

“Sometimes you have a disaster, or a flood, and you need funds for that,” said Mickey Knapp, a local resident and business owner.

“We have to ensure everyone who may have started an application has time, but we have to be able to have time to let them do so.” said Leah Pettis, administrative assistant of the council and Washington County Chamber.

Also, the grant applications will be taken down from the CRA website until some clarifications and changes are made to the application itself. All in progress packets that are currently not turned into the CRA will be due on August 1. The Chipley City Council passed all of these proposals at their meeting on July 9.

