Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

The Chipley City Council held their monthly meeting on July 9 at 5 pm and several agenda items were discussed and passed by the council.

Ordinance No. 985 regarding Election Referendum was up for public hearing and approval. This ordinance would amend the city charter to change the length of term limits for city officials. The change would make the terms of office of the city council members be changed from two years to four years, with elections being changed from every year to every two years. This also extends the terms of current council members to align with the ordinance as stated below:

“Those whose terms begin on October 2024, shall expire September 2028, and (b) the terms of office of the two council members whose terms are due to expire September 2025 (council members for Wards 2 and 3) shall be extended by one additional year and shall expire September 2026.”

After closing the hearing with no public comment, the council took a vote on the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

The council also approved the Natural Gas Financial Hedging by Florida Gas Utility. The goal of hedging natural gas is to have a threshold price that will remain the same in case of inflation.

The plan that the council approved is labeled as the “Call Option.” This plan creates a set ceiling price that will be the most the city will pay for natural gas. The Call Option also allows for paying a price lower than the ceiling price, according to where the market price is sitting.

There were agreements made between the city and Fisher Arnold Engineering for the redevelopment of downtown Chipley. This plan involves beautification efforts and improvements to the downtown area.

“The recommendations of the Master Plan are focused on four primary goals: enhancing the identity of the District, improving mobility options throughout the District, enhancing access to the retail core, and developing ordinances to guide future development,” said Fisher Arnold.

Recommendations include new gateways or “City of Chipley” markers on Highway 90 and Highway 77, crosswalk improvements, possible greenways, and plazas for benches and light recreation.

The next Chipley City Council will hold their next meeting on the second Tuesday in August at 5 pm.