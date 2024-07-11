Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment
Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances
Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October
Washington County School District partners with Goodwill
Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp
Leah Pettis, Chipley local, prepares for Southern Lights-The Search for a star.
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Presents “Meet the Candidates” Event
Orlando resident arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s office while in process of robbing home
Vernon man arrested on drug and gun charges
‘This is how we grew up’ Wausau volunteers stand in the gap for town’s maintenance needs
Thu. Jul 11th, 2024
Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 11, 2024 0 Comments
Washington County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) enhanced its life-saving capabilities by incorporating three Defibtech automated chest compression devices, thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Health.

On June 28, Washington County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) enhanced its life-saving capabilities by incorporating three Defibtech automated chest compression devices, thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Health. These cutting-edge devices are designed to assist paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in delivering consistent and high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without interruptions.

Immediately following their acquisition, on-duty paramedics and EMTs received comprehensive training on the use of these devices, which have since been deployed into active service.

The importance of these automated chest compression devices cannot be overstated. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), every healthcare provider and individual trained in CPR must adhere to guidelines concerning compression rate, depth, and rescuer fatigue. The optimal practice for conventional CPR involves a ratio of 30:2 compressions-to-breaths, administered at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. For an average adult, compressions should be at least 2 inches deep but not exceed 2.4 inches.

A critical challenge in performing manual CPR is rescuer fatigue, which the AHA notes can set in as early as one or two minutes into the procedure. This fatigue can lead to a decrease in the rate and depth of compressions, thereby reducing the effectiveness of the resuscitation effort and increasing the likelihood of human error.

Automated chest compression devices address these issues by providing consistent and precise compressions, eliminating the variability caused by human fatigue, especially during prolonged transport or extended rescue scenarios. This technological advancement ensures that patients receive optimal CPR, thereby improving their chances of survival and recovery.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024
Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024
Community Education News

Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024

Please Login to Comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

Community Education News

Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

Community Events Top Stories

Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp