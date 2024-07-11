Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

Washington County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) enhanced its life-saving capabilities by incorporating three Defibtech automated chest compression devices, thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Health.

On June 28, Washington County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) enhanced its life-saving capabilities by incorporating three Defibtech automated chest compression devices, thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Health. These cutting-edge devices are designed to assist paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in delivering consistent and high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without interruptions.

Immediately following their acquisition, on-duty paramedics and EMTs received comprehensive training on the use of these devices, which have since been deployed into active service.

The importance of these automated chest compression devices cannot be overstated. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), every healthcare provider and individual trained in CPR must adhere to guidelines concerning compression rate, depth, and rescuer fatigue. The optimal practice for conventional CPR involves a ratio of 30:2 compressions-to-breaths, administered at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. For an average adult, compressions should be at least 2 inches deep but not exceed 2.4 inches.

A critical challenge in performing manual CPR is rescuer fatigue, which the AHA notes can set in as early as one or two minutes into the procedure. This fatigue can lead to a decrease in the rate and depth of compressions, thereby reducing the effectiveness of the resuscitation effort and increasing the likelihood of human error.

Automated chest compression devices address these issues by providing consistent and precise compressions, eliminating the variability caused by human fatigue, especially during prolonged transport or extended rescue scenarios. This technological advancement ensures that patients receive optimal CPR, thereby improving their chances of survival and recovery.