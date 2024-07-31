Former School Principal arrested for sexual assault on a minor
Wed. Jul 31st, 2024
Former School Principal arrested for sexual assault on a minor

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 31, 2024 0 Comments
MCFATTER, AARON

Aaron Michael McFatter, a 28-year-old former School Principal at Grace Fellowship Christian Academy (GFCA), has been arrested on charges of sexual assault following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a juvenile.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) initiated the investigation after receiving a report implicating McFatter, who was the principal of GFCA in Holmes County at the time of the alleged incidents. The report suggested that McFatter engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student.

As part of their investigation, the WCSO obtained statements from a juvenile who claimed to have had sexual contact with McFatter in Washington County.

Subsequently, McFatter was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the case progresses.

