BREAKING NEWS: Shooting on Shell Point Road

UPDATE July 31 as of approximately 10:33 AM:

The shooter, identified as Hueland Brown, was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who has not been named, and who resides with him. During the altercation, the girlfriend attempted to escape in a vehicle with her children and her mother. Brown fired eight shots into the vehicle, injuring a 2-year-old child with a grazing wound and hitting the child’s grandmother three times.

Following the shooting, Brown fled the scene on foot and barricaded himself inside a neighbor’s residence. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) activated their SWAT unit and requested assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s SWAT unit. After a standoff that lasted from approximately 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the WCSO reported that Brown had taken his own life.

UPDATE JULY 31 AT APPROXIMATELY 9:13 AM :

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL; July 31, 2024)- Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the area of Shell Point Rd. in New Hope, FL. WCSO received a 911 call at approximately 11:30pm in reference to a verbal dispute which later resulted in shots being fired. Two victims in the case sustained injuries, but both are expected to make a full recovery. No fatalities resulted from this incident. The suspect in the shooting is currently barricaded in a residence on Shell Point Rd. Law Enforcement is still on scene and the investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update you as information is available.