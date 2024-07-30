Vernon man arrested for threatening with a firearm
Tue. Jul 30th, 2024
Crime News

Vernon man arrested for threatening with a firearm

By Staff Report Jul 30, 2024 0 Comments
WISE, BRANDON SHANE

A Vernon resident was taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm. On Saturday, July 27, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious incident at the intersection of Catfish Alley and Stumpknocker Trail in New Hope.

The victim reported that Brandon Shane Wise, 42, had entered his yard and threatened to kill him while brandishing what witnesses described as a shotgun. Following a thorough investigation, Wise was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was subsequently booked into the Washington County Jail.

By Staff Report

