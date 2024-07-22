Traffic stop lands two in jail for meth possession

Two residents of Cottondale were arrested July 19, and subsequently booked into the Washington County Jail on drug-related charges.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a blue pickup truck traveling on State Road 77 near Nearing Hills Circle. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Terry Gene Gilbert, was found to have a canceled driver’s license following a brief check of his information. Consequently, Gilbert was detained for further investigation.

The deputy requested the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Chipley Police Department. The K-9 unit was deployed and gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered illegal items, including a crystallized substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

As a result, Terry Gene Gilbert was taken into custody and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, the passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Bathina Michele Cauley, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both individuals are currently being held at the Washington County Jail.