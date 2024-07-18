Taura Brock named as 2025 District Teacher of the Year  
Taura Brock named as 2025 District Teacher of the Year  

By NATALIE HOLTON Jul 19, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]Taura Brock has been selected as Washington District Teacher of the year for 2025.

The Florida Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program selects 74 teachers from around Florida to represent their districts at the roundtable and awards ceremony each year. This year, local educator Taura Brock was selected as the District Teacher of the Year from Holmes County for 2025.

Taura Brock teaches seventh and eighth grade ELA, ESE, and AVID at Roulhac Middle School in Washington County. “I have been an educator for 15 years, and I am a product of the Washington County school system,” said Brock. “It is an honor to continue promoting the importance of learning to our young people.”

Brock will attend the 2025 roundtable and gala from July 22-25, where she will meet with educators from across the state. The event also provides professional development opportunities for the district awardees.

On July 25, Brock and the other educators will receive their awards from the Commissioner of Education for the state of Florida.

“As an educator, I am inspired by the opportunity to inspire prospective teachers, nurture existing educators, and promote Florida’s educational mission to all who will listen,” said Brock.

