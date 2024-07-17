Man Arrested on Charges of Resisting Officer and Drug Possession
Thu. Jul 18th, 2024
Oscar Foxworth ‘right on target’ preparing for Junior Olympics

By KINSLEY COOK Jul 17, 2024 0 Comments
Shooting sports athlete Oscar Foxworth is pictured in action [CONTRIBUTED]

Student Oscar Foxworth has represented Chipley at both national and international shooting sports stages, but he is now preparing for what is arguably his highest honor so far: the National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships. Foxworth recently qualified to compete in the event – and for a shot at a national title.

Foxworth, who originally participated in the Washington County 4-H “Sure Shots” team, has additionally qualified to participate in other shoots, including one in Italy and will also compete at the Shotgun USA Shooting Nationals in September. 

Business owners and community members can help Foxworth reach his goals through sponsorships and donations. First, an expense that is vital for his journey is ammunition. There are available sponsorships for ammunition flats as well as travel expenses for national and international events. For more information about sponsorships and donations, email: [email protected]

The National Junior Olympic Championships will take place July 26-28 in Hillsdale, Michigan. 

