Local youth means business – and invites you to the party

Four-year-old Huxley Nellums is used to getting attention for his “mullet” hairstyle. Made popular in the 1970s and 80s, the “business in the front; party in the back” style has recently made somewhat of a comeback. Nellums’ version of the mullet has now also made him a contender for the top prize in an online contest devoted to the ‘do, with the Chipley youth recently entering the “Ultimate Mullet: Support Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors” competition.

Nellums’ hairstyle and personality has grabbed the attention of locals for more than a year. The perfected mullet is a product of Meg’s Barber Shop, located in Chipley. “He loves it,” said mother, Jessica Nellums. “He loves to shake it out and get compliments on his looks.” Nellums started growing his hair alongside his dad when mullets started to regain popularity.

The first round of the contest ends Thursday, July 18. The top 33 contestants from each age group will advance to round two. The third round only includes the top 25 contestants. The contest’s focus is ultimately fundraising for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors as donations also count towards votes with the winner receiving a cash prize of $5,000.

The prize money would have more than a monetary value to the Nellums family, however.

“This past year, Huxley started to have seizures in December which has developed into a rare treatment resistant form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome,” said Jessica Nellums. The family has endured seven months of hospital days, doctor office visits, and several medication trials, all without them being able to ascertain a regimen that will control the seizures and provide a good quality of life.

“With all of the stress and unknown in our lives right now, we thought entering the contest again this year would bring a little joy and fun,” added Nellums. Having fun with it is just what Huxley is doing – and he says he’s inviting his entire community to the “party.”

To vote for Nellums’ “Shockwave” mullet in the online contest, visit: https://www.mulletchamp.com/mullets/huxley-nellums