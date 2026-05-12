WAVE students represent WCSD at Special Olympics State Summer Games 

On Tuesday, May 12, the Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) sent five students to the Special Olympics State Summer Games, scheduled for May 15–16 in Orlando. Competing in the event are Isaac Deakle and Safeara Toole in cycling, Brayden Andrews in basketball, and Miranda Nowell in track and field. Pictured at the send-off, from left, are Kyle Newsom, Director of Maintenance, Facilities & Operations for Washington County School District (WCSD); WCSD Board Member Milton Brown; Brenda Basnaw, WAVE TOSA; Chris Williams, WCSD Director of Exceptional Student Education; WAVE Coach Karen Powell; Isaac Deakle; Brayden Andrews; Miranda Nowell; Safeara Toole; Athlete Ambassador Zay’Driohn Hudson; Jessica Stephens, WCSD Director of Assessment and Accountability; WCSD Superintendent Thomas Register; WAVE Coach Amos Spires; and WAVE Coach Adrian Sims. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

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