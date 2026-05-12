Tattered & Tarnished Antiques celebrates grand opening in Chipley

Tattered & Tarnished Antiques owners Teresa and Jim McCarty pose for a photo with friends and community supporters during their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, May 9. Located at 1348 North Railroad Avenue in Chipley, the vendor and consignment shop first opened in October 2025 and features jewelry, antiques and unique finds from eight local vendors. “We are local and love to support other local members of the community,” Teresa McCarty said. “When you purchase items with us you’re not just supporting us, you’re supporting eight other local businesses too.” The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

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