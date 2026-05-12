County approves temporary funding for Sheriff’s Office to acquire biometric identification equipment

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners voted during a Thursday, May 7 emergency special meeting to temporarily fund more than half a million dollars in biometric identification equipment for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The purchase is tied to the state’s SBIE Immigration Grant Program, which will reimburse the county once the equipment is delivered.

According to the grant documents submitted by WCSO, the agency is seeking $555,292 to acquire a suite of advanced identification tools, including a Rapid DNA system, an iris‑scan biometric system, and a Rapid ID fingerprint device. The package includes installation, extended warranties, training, and consumable supplies needed for DNA processing.

The Rapid DNA instrument is designed to produce “forensic quality DNA in under two hours,” allowing deputies to confirm an inmate’s identity during the booking process rather than waiting weeks or months for traditional lab results. The system is compatible with federal databases such as CODIS and DHS IDENT/HART, enabling comparisons for individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

Grant documents state that the technology will additionally support immigration‑related enforcement activities authorized under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Current methods, such as live‑scan fingerprints and manual DNA swabs mailed to FDLE, are described in the grant as “antiquated” and unable to provide immediate results.

The grant request also includes an iris‑scan system capable of identifying individuals “in a matter of seconds” using what the agency describes as the most anatomically unique biometric marker. A jail‑based Rapid ID fingerprint device would be added to work alongside the DNA system.

During the special meeting, county officials agreed to loan the Sheriff’s Office the upfront funding needed to secure the equipment. County Administrator Andrew Fleener said the county has the cash available and expects reimbursement within roughly 30 days once the grant is processed and the equipment is delivered.

Sheriff Kevin Crews said the new tools will significantly speed up the identification process for inmates entering the jail, noting that the technology is part of a broader federal effort to expand biometric databases and improve accuracy in identifying individuals in custody.

Once reimbursement is issued, the county’s temporary loan will be repaid in full.

WMBB contributed to this story.