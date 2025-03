Pictured are students checking out the Washington County Sheriff's Office SWAT truck. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Chipley High School (CHS) held their College and Career Fair today, March 26. CHS hosted several local businesses, agencies, colleges, and technical schools as an opportunity for their students to receive information about their future career or education choices.

The day aimed at giving students an opportunity to get first hand experience and knowledge of future career opportunities.

West Florida Electric Cooperative Employee is pictured showing a student how to braid wires. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Chipley Fire Department stands at the ready to educate students on a career in fire fighting. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Florida Highway Patrol talks to CHS student about careers in law enforcement with their department. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Students grabbed information on opportunities to attend the University of Florida. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

UPS spoke to students about career opportunities with their company. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Washington County EMS showed students some of what their duties are in the field. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Northwest Florida Community Hospital spoke with students about career opportunities at their hospital. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

K9 Toby helped deputy Brandon Nellums speak with students about career opportunities within the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Deputy Brandon Nellums spoke with students about career opportunities within the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Ashlee Hayes, owner of Magnolia Lace, stands ready to speak with students about career opportunities in cosmetology. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]