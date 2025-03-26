Chipola to host Boots and Blue “Genes” Dinner

Chipola Appreciation Club has announced they are to host a dinner set for Thursday, April 10 in honor of retired Chipola President, Dr. Gene Prough. The event, to be held at the Marianna National Guard Armory, will raise funds for the Gene Prough Scholarship Endowment.

The guest of honor for the evening, Dr. Gene Prough, was a 1968 graduate of Chipola who served as the college’s ninth president from 2002 to 2014. Under Dr. Prough’s administration, many changes took place on the Chipola campus. Academics advanced with the addition of bachelor’s degrees along with the addition of some technical degrees like automotive technology and welding. “Prough” is a well-known name on the Chipola Campus even today and can be seen on Prough Drive as well as on the front of Chipola’s Prough Center for the Arts, which was dedicated to Dr. Prough shortly after his retirement in 2014.

The Boots & Blue “Genes” evening will kick off with a social time for sponsors at 5:30 pm and dinner beginning at 6 pm. The entertainment for the evening will be The Chipola’s Original Artists, a group made up of more long-time Chipola folks: Richard Hinson, Randall Hinson, Kit Reagan, Joe Retherford, Zac Trottman, Sue Ann Tharp, Cameron Oliver, and Royce Reagan.

Residents were encouraged to participate. “Join us for this casual, fun evening filled with a great mix of former Chipola coaches, faculty, alumni and supporters- all excited to honor Dr. Prough and his lifelong mission to help students.” Chipola stated in a press release March 25. Casual attire is recommended by Chipola. Chad Ramsey will cater a BBQ dinner.

Chipola is selling sponsorships & tickets for the evening to raise funds for the Gene Prough Scholarship Endowment. A Gold Sponsor receives a table of eight for $1,000, a Blue Sponsor receives a table for four for $500 and individual tickets can be purchased for $100. To reserve a table or for more information, residents are encouraged to contact Chipola’s Athletic Director Jeff Johnson at 850-718-2237 or via email at [email protected].