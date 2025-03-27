Tanker 50 is ready to ‘push in’

The Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) station 50 has invited the community to a special “Push-In” ceremony to celebrate the addition of their new tanker. The event will take place at station 50 located at 5150 Spring Pond Road, Chipley, on April 7, at 6 pm.

This new addition, built by Rosenbauer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, features a 3,000-gallon water tank with a pumping capacity of 1,250 gallons per minute. Tanker 50 was secured through state appropriations and replaces the department’s 1999 Tanker, aimed at enhancing WCFD’s emergency response capabilities.

“The introduction of Tanker 50 marks a milestone for Station 50 and the community.” expressed WCFD in their March 21 press release. Equipped with advanced features and start of the art firefighting technology, this new tanker is expected to enhance WCFD’s ability to provide top-tier emergency response services. “Additionally, it represents a valuable investment in the safety and well-being of the community.” stated WCFD.

The “Push-In” ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service, dating back to the 18th century. Before the introduction of motorized fire engines, firefighters manually pushed horse-drawn fire apparatuses into the station after a call. This symbolic event continues to honor the past while welcoming new equipment into service. The WCFD encourages all community members to attend and take part in this event.