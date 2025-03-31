Chipley man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug charges

A traffic stop conducted by the Chipley Police Department led to the arrest of a local man on drug-related charges. Officer observed a traffic violation and initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Bobby Earl Lee.

During the stop, the officer spotted what appeared to be illegal drugs inside an open cigarette pack. When questioned, Lee became defensive and attempted to flee the scene, discarding the suspected narcotics in the process. Officers recovered the drugs and attempted to detain him. However, Lee fled on foot, sparking a brief chase. Authorities quickly apprehended him and took him into custody without further incident.

This marks Lee’s second arrest this year under similar circumstances. In January, he was also arrested following a traffic stop where illegal narcotics were found in his possession.

Lee now faces several charges, including:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – Florida Statute 893.13.6a

Resisting an Officer Without Violence – Florida Statute 843.02

Tampering with Evidence – Florida Statute 918.13.1a

Lee was taken to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held on the listed charges. The Chipley Police Department continues its efforts to keep the community safe by targeting illegal activities and holding offenders accountable.