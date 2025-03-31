Mon. Mar 31st, 2025
Crime News

Chipley man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug charges

By Staff Report Mar 31, 2025 0 Comments

A traffic stop conducted by the Chipley Police Department led to the arrest of a local man on drug-related charges. Officer observed a traffic violation and initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Bobby Earl Lee.

During the stop, the officer spotted what appeared to be illegal drugs inside an open cigarette pack. When questioned, Lee became defensive and attempted to flee the scene, discarding the suspected narcotics in the process. Officers recovered the drugs and attempted to detain him. However, Lee fled on foot, sparking a brief chase. Authorities quickly apprehended him and took him into custody without further incident.

This marks Lee’s second arrest this year under similar circumstances. In January, he was also arrested following a traffic stop where illegal narcotics were found in his possession.

Lee now faces several charges, including:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – Florida Statute 893.13.6a
  • Resisting an Officer Without Violence – Florida Statute 843.02
  • Tampering with Evidence – Florida Statute 918.13.1a

Lee was taken to the Washington County Jail, where he is being held on the listed charges. The Chipley Police Department continues its efforts to keep the community safe by targeting illegal activities and holding offenders accountable.

#arrest #Chipley #crime

By Staff Report

Related Post

News Top Stories

Life saving LifeVacs donated to CPD

Hannah Collins Mar 25, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Search warrant issued by WCSO

Staff Report Mar 24, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Staff Report Mar 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime News

Chipley man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug charges

Education Top Stories

Brannon makes Troy Chancellor’s List

Education Top Stories

CHS holds College and Career Fair

Education Top Stories

Chipola to host Boots and Blue “Genes” Dinner

Statewide Top Stories

Governor honors Holocaust survivors 