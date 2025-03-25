Life saving LifeVacs donated to CPD

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Chipley Police Department announced March 25 they received a donation of ten LifeVac systems to their department.

A LifeVac is a portable, non-invasive, single-use airway clearance device designed to remove objects from a choking victim’s airway, particularly when standard choking protocols have been unsuccessful.

This initiative was made possible through the efforts of Motorcycle Riding Events of America, a non-profit organization, in partnership with Fast Signs of Fort Walton Beach, and Pensecola Bay Defenders LEMC. The funds for these LifeVac systems were donated by Kevin Good Year Towing of Enterprise, AL and Eastern Diesel & Auto Wrecker Service Inc. of Bonifay.

Chipley Police Department expressed their appreciation for the donation “We are incredibly thankful to all those involved in this generous donation. Your commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is truly appreciated.” stated in their release March 25.

CPD expressed that the donation will help them in their aim to make Chipley a safer place.