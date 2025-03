Vernon Future Farmers of America (FFA) recently competed at the district land judging contest in Cottondale on March 7. Land Judging is a High School & Middle School contest in which students observe and interpret the soil in order to make wise land use decisions. Vernon Team A placed 1st and will represent Washington County at the state land judging competition on April 4 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. High School Individual score was Addyson Pedigo.

