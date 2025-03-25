Splash into summer April 1: Chipley splash pad reopens

HANNAH COLLINS | The News
The City of Chipley has announced the re-opening of its splash pad on April 1st. Families and children can look forward to an opportunity to enjoy the water-filled fun just in time for the warmer months.
According to the city, the splash pad will operate six days a week, with Wednesday as the only closed day. The hours of operation are from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Sunday, excluding Wednesday.
Important Rules and Safety Guidelines The City of Chipley has outlined several safety rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors:
- The splash pad is unsupervised, and patrons use it at their own risk.
- Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Proper swim attire is required, and water socks are recommended for added safety.
- Swim diapers are mandatory for infants and toddlers in diapers.
- Running, disorderly behavior, and climbing on equipment are prohibited.
- To maintain cleanliness, food, drink, and tobacco products are not allowed.
- No bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, animals, or soaps are permitted.
- Patrons refusing to follow the rules may be asked to leave the premises.
The city stated in their release, the splash pad may close temporarily in cases of lightning within a 10-mile radius, equipment repair, or other operational concerns. The splash pad is located at 1544 N Railroad Avenue, Chipley.