Tue. Mar 25th, 2025
Announcements Top Stories

Splash into summer April 1: Chipley splash pad reopens

By Hannah Collins Mar 25, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured is the splash pad located at 1544 N Railroad Avenue in Chipley opening April 1. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The City of Chipley has announced the re-opening of its splash pad on April 1st. Families and children can look forward to an opportunity to enjoy the water-filled fun just in time for the warmer months.

According to the city, the splash pad will operate six days a week, with Wednesday as the only closed day. The hours of operation are from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Sunday, excluding Wednesday.

Important Rules and Safety Guidelines The City of Chipley has outlined several safety rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors:

  • The splash pad is unsupervised, and patrons use it at their own risk.
  • Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Proper swim attire is required, and water socks are recommended for added safety.
  • Swim diapers are mandatory for infants and toddlers in diapers.
  • Running, disorderly behavior, and climbing on equipment are prohibited.
  • To maintain cleanliness, food, drink, and tobacco products are not allowed.
  • No bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, animals, or soaps are permitted.
  • Patrons refusing to follow the rules may be asked to leave the premises.

The city stated in their release, the splash pad may close temporarily in cases of lightning within a 10-mile radius, equipment repair, or other operational concerns. The splash pad is located at 1544 N Railroad Avenue, Chipley.

#Announcements #Chipley #CityofChipley #SplashPad #WCN

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Search warrant issued by WCSO

Staff Report Mar 24, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Staff Report Mar 20, 2025
Community Top Stories

Crews issues AEDs

Staff Report Mar 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Search warrant issued by WCSO

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Local News Top Stories

Patients swing back with NFCH’s swing bed program

Government Top Stories

Will they? Won’t they? BOCC tables subdivision discussion

Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against warrant scams