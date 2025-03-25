Splash into summer April 1: Chipley splash pad reopens

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The City of Chipley has announced the re-opening of its splash pad on April 1st. Families and children can look forward to an opportunity to enjoy the water-filled fun just in time for the warmer months.

According to the city, the splash pad will operate six days a week, with Wednesday as the only closed day. The hours of operation are from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Sunday, excluding Wednesday.

Important Rules and Safety Guidelines The City of Chipley has outlined several safety rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors:

The splash pad is unsupervised, and patrons use it at their own risk.



Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.



Proper swim attire is required, and water socks are recommended for added safety.



Swim diapers are mandatory for infants and toddlers in diapers.



Running, disorderly behavior, and climbing on equipment are prohibited.



To maintain cleanliness, food, drink, and tobacco products are not allowed.



No bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, animals, or soaps are permitted.



Patrons refusing to follow the rules may be asked to leave the premises.



The city stated in their release, the splash pad may close temporarily in cases of lightning within a 10-mile radius, equipment repair, or other operational concerns. The splash pad is located at 1544 N Railroad Avenue, Chipley.