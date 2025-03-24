Mon. Mar 24th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Search warrant issued by WCSO

By Staff Report Mar 24, 2025 0 Comments
Jaquelyn Amanda Adams

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a search warrant was issued and executed by the WCSO SWAT and Drug Task Force on March 21st at approximately 8:15 p.m. 

The target of the investigation was 44-year-old Jaquelyn Amanda Adams who was not present at the time of the search.

WCSO Investigators have been in contact with Adams over the phone and requesting a meeting.

Adams who is currently on state probation has failed to cooperate with law enforcement and we are asking for the publics assistance in locating her to face the charges of  possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two way communication device and the sell of methamphetamine. 

#crime #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Staff Report Mar 20, 2025
Community Top Stories

Crews issues AEDs

Staff Report Mar 19, 2025
Local News Top Stories

Patients swing back with NFCH’s swing bed program

Hannah Collins Mar 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Search warrant issued by WCSO

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Local News Top Stories

Patients swing back with NFCH’s swing bed program

Government Top Stories

Will they? Won’t they? BOCC tables subdivision discussion

Crime Top Stories

WCSO warns against warrant scams