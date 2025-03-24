Search warrant issued by WCSO

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a search warrant was issued and executed by the WCSO SWAT and Drug Task Force on March 21st at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The target of the investigation was 44-year-old Jaquelyn Amanda Adams who was not present at the time of the search.

WCSO Investigators have been in contact with Adams over the phone and requesting a meeting.

Adams who is currently on state probation has failed to cooperate with law enforcement and we are asking for the publics assistance in locating her to face the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two way communication device and the sell of methamphetamine.