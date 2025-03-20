Additional charges have been added for the Harpers

Details are still unraveling in a child sex abuse case from earlier this month.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an investigation began once a report was filed alleging that 39 year old Michael Raymond Harper had coerced two children under the age of 15 into inappropriate sexual conduct and 32 year old Toni Renai Harper who had knowledge of the misconduct and did not report to authorities.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for both individuals after receiving evidence of sexual misconduct. The victims provided statements which revealed the offense had taken place multiple times over the past year.

According to WCSO, Toni Harper was arrested February 28, but has since bonded out on the charges of two counts of cruelty towards a child.

Michael Harper, taken into custody later, and was booked on charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of cruelty toward a child.

Both were held in the Washington County Jail.

Additional warrants have been obtained for both Toni and Michael Harper for their involvement. The Harpers have both since been arrested and bonded out on the previous charges but are now facing two counts of additional felony charges for tampering with a witness.

WCSO is reaching out to the public for your help in locating these individuals. Toni and Michael Harper have been notified of these warrants but are not cooperating.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at [email protected]