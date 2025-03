Sheriff Kevin Crews of the Washington County Sheriff’s (WCSO) gathered all Washington County Fire Department Chiefs together to issue Automated External Distributors (AEDs), March 18. WCSO issued these devices aiming for them to be another resource for the community and allowing for a quicker response during a time of crisis.

Crews stated in a press release March 19 that he is very thankful for the partnership that he has with all agencies in the county.