Patients swing back with NFCH’s swing bed program

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

For patients recovering from surgery or illness, the transition from acute hospital care to home can be challenging. Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) aims to bridge this gap with its Swing Bed Program, a specialized inpatient rehabilitation service designed to provide short-term, intensive therapy before patients return home.

As a critical access hospital, NFCH offers this program as a step-down from inpatient acute care, ensuring patients can safely manage their recovery.

“This program is for patients who need more therapy than they would get at home but are safe enough to transition back to independent or supported living,” said Shea Fowler, a representative from the program. “We recognize potential candidates for the program as soon as they are admitted to the hospital.”

The program frequently assists patients recovering from orthopedic, back, and neck surgeries, but it also accommodates a wide range of medical conditions requiring specialized rehabilitation. Services include physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, wound care, and IV antibiotic therapy.

One such patient, Judith Covington, shared her positive experience with the program. “It was wonderful,” Covington said. “That therapy department was fantastic, they have everyone beat. They are kind, caring, and knowledgeable.” As a retired nurse who once worked in therapy at Health South in Panama City, she praised NFCH’s approach to care. “If it’s too much, they stop immediately. I never enjoyed being in a hospital until then. I was in for 40 days, and when they sent me home, I was able to do so much more than I could before.”

Covington also highlighted the quality of service and amenities. “They fed me well, and if I wanted something else, they made sure I got it. I got many showers,” she said. “The hospital was clean as a whistle, and all the amenities were filled. I was there for a long time, so I really got to know things about the hospital.”

She also emphasized the compassionate nature of the staff. “They never acted like I was bothering them, as a lot of healthcare workers do. I enjoyed the social part of it,” she said. “I cried when I left because I missed them.”

According to Heather Bengry, Therapy Director for NFCH, the program is structured to align with each patient’s specific recovery goals. “We tailor their goals to specifically do what they need to get home,” she explained.

One of the key advantages that Bengry noted of NFCH’s Swing Bed Program is its hospital-based setting, ensuring continuity of care with 24-hour nursing staff, a daily pharmacist, and a dedicated case management team. Unlike traditional nursing homes, which often provide a slower-paced rehabilitation approach, NFCH offers a more intensive level of care to help patients regain their independence faster.

“The patient and their family participate in their goals,” Bengry emphasized, highlighting the importance of family involvement in the recovery process. The program also offers private rooms and family training to facilitate a smoother transition home.

The program has attracted patients from across the region, including those from Dothan, Panama City, and as far as Tallahassee, many of whom want to recover closer to home and family.

For patients in need of focused, short-term rehabilitation, the Swing Bed Program at NFCH offers a valuable opportunity to regain strength and independence while remaining close to home.