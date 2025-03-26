‘Jail and bail’ for VHS Beta Club

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Residents will have a chance to “turn in” willing bosses, coworkers, family, friends, or even themselves for the Vernon High School Jail and Bail Fundraiser.

At Creekside Farm and Outdoor in Vernon residents will be raising money for the VHS Beta Club starting at 9 am May 9. The funds will go directly toward helping the Beta Club go to nationals in May.

Participants can have someone “arrested” for $10. If the participant being “arrested” “resists arrest”, they can then pay a “get out of jail pass” for $50. The “jail” will be located at Creekside Farm and Outdoor at 3302 Creed Road in Vernon.

Residents who would like more information have been instructed to contact [email protected].