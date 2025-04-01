Small fire breaks out at CHS

According to the Washington County School Board (WCSB), there has been a small electrical fire involving an air-conditioning unit at Chipley High School. The fire was isolated to the one unit and has since been extinguished according to WCSB.

Students were evacuated temporarily due to smoke, but were reported to have safely returned to class and can proceed with their normal school day.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this incident. Safety remains our top priority. If you have any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.” stated WCSB in their press release. “Thank you to the Chipley fire department for your quick response.”