Powering up for Kindergarten with ELCNWF

Future kindergarteners are pictured having fun and getting prepared at the Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Program hosted Holmes County Public Library. [CONTRIBUTED]

BROOKE POWELL | ELCNWF

As the new school year approaches, families may be looking for ways to help their children transition to kindergarten. The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (ELCNWF) provides a range of resources to support this important step.

Early preparation for kindergarten can help children develop foundational skills in literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional learning. These skills can support academic development and help children adapt to the school environment. The following programs and resources are available to assist families in this transition:

Power up for Kindergarten:

The Power Up for Kindergarten page features ELCee, a mascot designed to make learning engaging. This platform offers activities, tips, and resources aimed at preparing children for kindergarten in an interactive way.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn (KPL) sessions:

ELCNWF hosts Kaleidoscope Play & Learn sessions in Holmes County on Wednesdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Holmes County Public Library. These free playgroups offer children and caregivers opportunities to engage in activities such as singing, storytelling, art, and dancing to encourage early learning and socialization.

MarcoPolo for families:

Educational apps like MarcoPolo for Families can be incorporated into a child’s learning routine. This interactive program provides content designed to build literacy, math, and social-emotional skills. Families can visit the Power Up website for instructions on how to download the free platform.

For families with children starting kindergarten in the fall, additional resources are available. To request a free access card for MarcoPolo’s “Transition to Kindergarten and Beyond” program or to obtain a kindergarten readiness kit, contact Brooke Powell at ELCNWF via email at [email protected].

Developmental screenings:

ELCNWF provides developmental screening tools, including the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ), which assesses communication, motor skills, problem-solving, and social skills. Families interested in completing the ASQ questionnaire can do so online or contact the Help Me Grow Northwest Florida team at [email protected].

Community resources:

ELCNWF offers a comprehensive list of community resources within its service area, assisting with child care, health services, and family support. Families can explore these resources on the ELCNWF website or by calling the Child Care Resource and Referral team at 850-747-5400.

Stay connected with ELCNWF:

Families can stay informed about kindergarten readiness resources through the Family Newsletter, which provides tips on child development, financial aid information, early learning activities, and upcoming events. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram (@ELCNWF) offer updates and parenting tips. The ELCNWF blog features articles on early childhood education, parenting strategies, and community resources. For further assistance, families can contact ELCNWF at 850-747-5400.

Preparing for kindergarten is a significant milestone, and every child develops at their own pace. Providing a supportive and nurturing environment can help ease this transition. The resources available through ELCNWF aim to assist families in fostering readiness for school in a way that best suits their child’s needs.