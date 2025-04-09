BOCC discusses potential DOGE audit

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

A recent letter from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was received by the Washington County Board of County Commissioners. County Commissioner Wesley Griffin proposed adding the matter to the agenda for discussion during the workshop on April 8.

Griffin expressed his desire for the county to be proactive and suggested that the county should voluntarily participate in the forthcoming DOGE audit before being formally requested to do so by the agency. He emphasized this move would demonstrate transparency. County Commissioner David Corbin supported Griffin’s suggestion, stating, “The county could use a second set of eyes.”

Lora Bell, the county clerk, informed the board that the county had already initiated communication with DOGE. Bell explained that the county received a letter from DOGE containing a questionnaire, along with a request for any public audits dating back to 2019. She noted that the county had responded to DOGE within a few days, hoping this would reflect the county’s willingness to cooperate and take accountability.

County Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez welcomed the audit and echoed the sentiment of accountability, stating, “If there is anything we can do to be more efficient, let’s do it.” County Attorney Clay Milton raised questions about the audit process. According to Bell, it is unclear whether the audit will be conducted in person or electronically. Some commissioners speculated that it might involve AI technology. Milton pointed out that if the audit is traditional and conducted in person, it could be more time-consuming for county employees.

The board ultimately voted 5-0 to add this issue to the consent agenda for the upcoming meeting on April 17. In the meantime, the board agreed to seek confirmation regarding the specifics of the audit process.