Vannatter hired as new building official

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The new building official for Washington County, Charles Vannatter, made his first appearance before the board at the April 8 workshop. County Administrator Jeff Massey introduced Vannatter with enthusiasm, stating, “We are very excited about Charles and what he has to offer.” Massey explained that, thanks to Vannatter, the county now has an emergency building plan in place where there was none before. Vannatter expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and shared insights about his extensive experience and contributions to the county. He has over 30 years of experience and is a retired fire marshal from Virginia, having served the public since the 1990s. Originally from Lynn Haven, Vannatter expressed his happiness to be back close to home in Washington County. He established an open-door policy, inviting anyone from the public or county offices to seek assistance from him as needed.



