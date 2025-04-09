Wed. Apr 9th, 2025
Government Top Stories

Vannatter hired as new building official

By Hannah Collins Apr 9, 2025 0 Comments

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The new building official for Washington County, Charles Vannatter, made his first appearance before the board at the April 8 workshop. County Administrator Jeff Massey introduced Vannatter with enthusiasm, stating, “We are very excited about Charles and what he has to offer.” Massey explained that, thanks to Vannatter, the county now has an emergency building plan in place where there was none before. Vannatter expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and shared insights about his extensive experience and contributions to the county. He has over 30 years of experience and is a retired fire marshal from Virginia, having served the public since the 1990s. Originally from Lynn Haven, Vannatter expressed his happiness to be back close to home in Washington County. He established an open-door policy, inviting anyone from the public or county offices to seek assistance from him as needed.

#BOCC #WCN

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Washington County fugitive found in Jackson County

Hannah Collins Apr 9, 2025
Government Top Stories

City of Chipley makes proclamations

Staff Report Apr 9, 2025
Government Top Stories

BOCC discusses potential DOGE audit

Hannah Collins Apr 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Washington County fugitive found in Jackson County

Government Top Stories

City of Chipley makes proclamations

Government Top Stories

Vannatter hired as new building official

Government Top Stories

BOCC discusses potential DOGE audit

Education Top Stories

Powering up for Kindergarten with ELCNWF