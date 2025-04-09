City of Chipley makes proclamations

The City of Chipley made three proclamations honoring the Chipley Police Department, the Chipley Fire Department, and the City Clerk at their regular meeting, April 8.

The Chipley City Council presented the Chipley Fire Department with a proclamation at their regular council meeting held on April 8, to recognize May 4 as International Firefighters’ Day. “This is a time where the community can recognize and honor the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible.” expressed the City of Chipley, “It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.”

The City Council presented the Chipley Police Department with a proclamation at their regular council meeting held on April 8, to recognize the week of May 11-17, as National Police Week. “We honor the selfless and heroic service provided by the men and women of this department.” stated The City of Chipley, “These men and women by their distinctive service and dedicated efforts as law enforcement officers have earned our highest respect and deepest gratitude.”

The City Council presented Chipley City Clerk Sherry Snell with a proclamation recognizing the week of May 4-10 as Professional Municipal Clerk’s Week. “The Municipal Clerk is a time honored and vital part of local government that exists throughout the world.” stated the City of Chipley.

Professional Municipal Clerks Week is an annual event that recognizes the role of municipal clerks in local government. The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) initiated it in 1969, and its members endorse it worldwide. First recognized in 1984, President Ronald Reagan officially declared the first full week of May as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.