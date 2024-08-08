WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools
Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift
A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission
Orange Hill residents voice concerns over Dollar General
Former School Principal arrested for sexual assault on a minor
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting on Shell Point Road
Vernon man arrested for threatening with a firearm
Habitat for Humanity honors Chipley Mayor, Shiloh Baptist Church
CPD search warrant leads to arrest
Florida’s Back to School tax free holiday is approaching  
Fri. Aug 9th, 2024
News

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

By NATALIE HOLTON Aug 8, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED BY WCSD]Officer Stephanie Miller with canine Remi

Weapons detecting K-9s are the latest resource local schools will have on hand to promote safety.

The Washington County School District and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to provide three dogs to the district schools. The program was paid for with a $29,000 grant from the Office of Safe Schools. 

“Our goal is to provide a unit for each school, but this is a great start to achieving that goal. We are so thankful for this opportunity to help keep our schools safe,” said Safety Director Kim Register.

Kate M. Smith Elementary will have a dog dedicated full-time in response to rising student enrollment there. 

“Kate Smith has one-third of our entire student population in the district,” Register explained. 

Chipley High School and Roulhac Middle School will share a K-9 unit due to the schools’ close proximity to each other. 

Vernon High and Middle Schools will also share their K-9 unit. 

The K-9s will remain in the school district for their entire life of service, allowing students to bond with the handlers and dogs. 

Register pointed out that sustaining this initiative over the long haul will come with extended costs like veterinary bills, grooming expenses, and enrichment. 

“The public has the opportunity to sponsor one of these dogs,” said Register. “We encourage clubs, businesses, or individuals to make monetary donations to the sheriff’s office and donate food, treats, or toys for the dogs in the program.”

#Washington County #WCSD #WCSO

By NATALIE HOLTON

Related Post

Community Local News News

Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 7, 2024
Local News News

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 7, 2024
Business News

Orange Hill residents voice concerns over Dollar General

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

Community Local News News

Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift

Local News News

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission

Business News

Orange Hill residents voice concerns over Dollar General

Crime News Top Stories

Former School Principal arrested for sexual assault on a minor