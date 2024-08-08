WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

Weapons detecting K-9s are the latest resource local schools will have on hand to promote safety.

The Washington County School District and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to provide three dogs to the district schools. The program was paid for with a $29,000 grant from the Office of Safe Schools.

“Our goal is to provide a unit for each school, but this is a great start to achieving that goal. We are so thankful for this opportunity to help keep our schools safe,” said Safety Director Kim Register.

Kate M. Smith Elementary will have a dog dedicated full-time in response to rising student enrollment there.

“Kate Smith has one-third of our entire student population in the district,” Register explained.

Chipley High School and Roulhac Middle School will share a K-9 unit due to the schools’ close proximity to each other.

Vernon High and Middle Schools will also share their K-9 unit.

The K-9s will remain in the school district for their entire life of service, allowing students to bond with the handlers and dogs.

Register pointed out that sustaining this initiative over the long haul will come with extended costs like veterinary bills, grooming expenses, and enrichment.

“The public has the opportunity to sponsor one of these dogs,” said Register. “We encourage clubs, businesses, or individuals to make monetary donations to the sheriff’s office and donate food, treats, or toys for the dogs in the program.”