Izabella Rain Chitty has been found. The 12-year-old from Chipley was last seen Sunday prior to sneaking out of her window. Izabella’s mother, Sarah Chitty, reports that she was found in Marianna and the Sheriff’s office is currently transporting her to Washington County. Washington County News will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Missing Chipley 12 year old found
