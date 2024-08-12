Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
Tue. Aug 13th, 2024
By GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 12, 2024
A man from North Carolina was taken into custody in Washington County on Wednesday, August 7th, following an altercation with law enforcement officers. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. when deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and officers from the Chipley Police Department responded to reports of an individual openly carrying a firearm in a public parking lot on Main Street in Chipley.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement observed a male, later identified as 33-year-old Dominic Marco Prince, exiting his vehicle with a long rifle strapped to his chest. Prince initially complied with the officers’ commands, allowing them to secure the firearm and detain him.

However, during questioning, Prince attempted to leave the scene and refused to follow further instructions from the deputies. As a result, deputies were forced to assist him into the patrol car, where he continued to resist arrest.

Prince was subsequently arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. He now faces multiple charges, including openly carrying a prohibited weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

