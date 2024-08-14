Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season
WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email
CRA adds funding opportunities
Missing Chipley 12 year old found
A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police
“Touch A Truck” Event Coming to Downtown Chipley
A Bear-y happy 80th birthday celebration at Vernon Library
WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools
Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift
Wed. Aug 14th, 2024
By NATALIE HOLTON Aug 14, 2024

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has reworked their grant application and added funds for property owners. The CRA Board worked with Attorney Michelle Jordan to update the multiple grants into one grant package with updated requirements.

The updated package includes a more streamlined process for applicants, that the board agrees is more approachable to property owners. The CRA also added funding opportunities to the grants.

Opportunities for the residential improvement grant now offers up to $10,000 and the commercial grant has a max of $73,000. This change is to ensure those in the CRA district have the opportunity to improve their property with the help of grant funding.

By NATALIE HOLTON

WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email

Staff Report Aug 14, 2024
Missing Chipley 12 year old found

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 13, 2024
Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 12, 2024

