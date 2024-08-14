CRA adds funding opportunities

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has reworked their grant application and added funds for property owners. The CRA Board worked with Attorney Michelle Jordan to update the multiple grants into one grant package with updated requirements.

The updated package includes a more streamlined process for applicants, that the board agrees is more approachable to property owners. The CRA also added funding opportunities to the grants.

Opportunities for the residential improvement grant now offers up to $10,000 and the commercial grant has a max of $73,000. This change is to ensure those in the CRA district have the opportunity to improve their property with the help of grant funding.