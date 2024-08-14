WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email

This morning, the Washington County School District, along with multiple districts across the state, received an email claiming a “bomb in the building.” The message did not identify a specific school or location. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the WCSD Data Center Technology Department, is investigating the email, which appears to be a robo or swatting threat.

In response, all schools are being thoroughly searched by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, WCSD Weapons Detection Canines, School Resource Officers, and school administrators. Despite the precautionary measures, students and staff are safe and will proceed with their scheduled activities for the day.

At this time all schools have been cleared by WCSO.