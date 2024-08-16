Local First Responders attend Landing Zone training
Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season
WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email
CRA adds funding opportunities
Missing Chipley 12 year old found
A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police
“Touch A Truck” Event Coming to Downtown Chipley
A Bear-y happy 80th birthday celebration at Vernon Library
WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools
Fri. Aug 16th, 2024
Top Stories

Local First Responders attend Landing Zone training

By GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 16, 2024 0 Comments
AIRHEART 2 supplied a landing zone at the orange hill fire department. [Photo courtesy of Washington County EMS]

Washington County Emergency personnel including Orange Hill Fire Department (OHFD), Washington County EMS (WCEMS), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), and neighboring fire departments, engaged in a critical AirHeart Landing Zone training exercise on August 10.

The training session, designed to refine the procedures for establishing a secure and efficient landing zone for AirHeart helicopters, underscored the importance of proper landing zone (LZ) protocols during emergency scenarios. Ensuring the safe landing of Life Flight helicopters is vital for the swift transfer of patients, which significantly improves the prospects of successful outcomes in critical situations.

During the exercise alongside OHFD, WCEMS, WCSO, and other local fire departments, were immersed in the latest techniques and best practices for LZ management. The simulated scenarios provided an opportunity to practice and perfect their coordination and response strategies. This collaborative effort ensures that all participating agencies are well-prepared to handle the intricate demands of landing zone operations, with a focus on maximizing both safety and operational efficiency.

#news #Washington County

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Top Stories

WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email

Staff Report Aug 14, 2024
Top Stories

CRA adds funding opportunities

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 14, 2024
News Top Stories

Missing Chipley 12 year old found

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season

News Top Stories

Missing Chipley 12 year old found

Local News

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  

News

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

Community Local News News

Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift