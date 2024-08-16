Local First Responders attend Landing Zone training

Washington County Emergency personnel including Orange Hill Fire Department (OHFD), Washington County EMS (WCEMS), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), and neighboring fire departments, engaged in a critical AirHeart Landing Zone training exercise on August 10.

The training session, designed to refine the procedures for establishing a secure and efficient landing zone for AirHeart helicopters, underscored the importance of proper landing zone (LZ) protocols during emergency scenarios. Ensuring the safe landing of Life Flight helicopters is vital for the swift transfer of patients, which significantly improves the prospects of successful outcomes in critical situations.

During the exercise alongside OHFD, WCEMS, WCSO, and other local fire departments, were immersed in the latest techniques and best practices for LZ management. The simulated scenarios provided an opportunity to practice and perfect their coordination and response strategies. This collaborative effort ensures that all participating agencies are well-prepared to handle the intricate demands of landing zone operations, with a focus on maximizing both safety and operational efficiency.