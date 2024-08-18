Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest on State Road 77
High-speed chase ends with fatal wreck in Jackson County
Local First Responders attend Landing Zone training
Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season
WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email
CRA adds funding opportunities
Missing Chipley 12 year old found
A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police
Mon. Aug 19th, 2024
By Staff Report Aug 18, 2024 0 Comments
A high-speed chase on Interstate 10, ended in a fatal motorcycle accident on August 17.

A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 10 ended tragically on Saturday, August 17, when motorcyclist from Orange Park, Florida, lost control of his bike and died.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a green 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle for not displaying a tag. Instead of pulling over, the motorcyclist accelerated rapidly, reaching speeds near 142 mph and evading the Trooper by driving on the center grass median and emergency shoulder.

The chase began in Washington County and continued into Jackson County, Florida. The rider attempted to exit onto State Road 71 but lost control while changing direction. The motorcycle crashed, and despite immediate efforts by Troopers to administer CPR and secure the scene, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the motorcycle was neither registered nor insured, and the rider lacked a valid driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement. The case is currently under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Division at the Florida Highway Patrol General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

By Staff Report

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest on State Road 77

Staff Report Aug 19, 2024
Local First Responders attend Landing Zone training

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 16, 2024
WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email

Staff Report Aug 14, 2024

Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season

Missing Chipley 12 year old found

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools