High-speed chase ends with fatal wreck in Jackson County

A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 10 ended tragically on Saturday, August 17, when motorcyclist from Orange Park, Florida, lost control of his bike and died.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a green 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle for not displaying a tag. Instead of pulling over, the motorcyclist accelerated rapidly, reaching speeds near 142 mph and evading the Trooper by driving on the center grass median and emergency shoulder.

The chase began in Washington County and continued into Jackson County, Florida. The rider attempted to exit onto State Road 71 but lost control while changing direction. The motorcycle crashed, and despite immediate efforts by Troopers to administer CPR and secure the scene, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the motorcycle was neither registered nor insured, and the rider lacked a valid driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement. The case is currently under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Division at the Florida Highway Patrol General Headquarters in Tallahassee.