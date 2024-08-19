Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest on State Road 77

The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence is currently handling the case.

In a heated series of events on State Road 77, a road rage incident involving a motorcycle and a car ended with the arrest of a 35-year-old man. Michael Shane Lewis, who was riding a silver 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound, was apprehended after discharging a firearm during a confrontation with another driver.

The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. on August 17. Lewis was involved in a heated exchange with a 34-year-old male driving a silver 2023 Toyota. According to authorities, Lewis brandished a gun and fired at the Toyota during the altercation.

The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence is currently handling the case. Lewis has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, pursuant to Florida Statute 790.15.3.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.