WCSO seeks public assistance in locating individual

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Cornelius Dale Sheffield, a 67-year-old man. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans and was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. from his home on Monroe Sheffield Road. Sheffield has a history of leaving his residence but has typically returned either on his own or with the assistance of law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cornelius Sheffield, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or any local law enforcement agency.