Missing man body found in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the discovery of 67-year-old Cornelius Sheffield, who was reported missing earlier this week, deceased in a wooded area near his residence.

According to authorities, Sheffield had been missing since 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Known to occasionally wander away from home and later return either independently or with the assistance of law enforcement, this time his absence prompted a more urgent search.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Mr. Sheffield’s body was located in a forested area close to his home. At this time, no further details regarding the circumstances of his death have been released.

As the investigation continues, additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Washington County News will keep the community informed with updates on this developing story.