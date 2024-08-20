Washington County unofficial primary election results
Washington County unofficial primary election results

By Staff Report Aug 20, 2024 0 Comments

Unofficial results from the Washington County Supervisor of elections showed that 5,950 voters let their voices be heard which is 36.17 percent of Washington Counties 16,449 active eligible registered voters for the August 20 Primary Election. 

Unofficial results show that voters chose to re-elect incumbent Supervisor of Elections Deidra Malloy Pettis (R), County Commissioner David Corbin (R), School Board Member District 2 Lou Cleveland, and State Attorney Larry Basford (R).

Voters also selected several challengers to step into new local leadership roles, Ashlynn Casey Marquez (R) as District 1 County Commissioner, and Joey Brock (R) as District 3 County Commissioner.

This article will be updated shortly to reflect a precinct-by-precinct breakdown and more in-depth coverage

