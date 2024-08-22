Jeffers pet and farm supply store announces Chipley location 

Jeffers is a pet, equine, livestock, and farm store located in Dothan, AL. The store has announced their expansion to Chipley coming this fall.

Jeffers was founded in 1975 by Dr. Keith Jeffers, PhD, in the basement of his ranch home. He began his journey as an advisor for local livestock owners and soon realized that his customers needed a reliable and more cost-efficient source for their animal supplies. In 1999, Jeffers launched www.jeffers.com. Since then, the Jeffers website has grown as a way for customers to shop as well as gather information for livestock supplies, farm supplies, pet information, and horse supplies through its animal health and wellness blog.

Throughout the years, the company has discussed expanding but has never found the right time or location. Jeffers will be located at 1241 Jackson Ave, Chipley.

“We’re excited about coming to Chipley and being neighbors with these other great businesses in the area. We love being where our customers are, hearing from them, and hearing about what they need for their animals,” said Cody Stapleton, Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer.