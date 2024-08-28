Man arrested for aggravated battery and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

One man is now facing several felony charges following a recent report of domestic violence in Washington County.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on August 27th, WCSO Telecommunication Center received a report of a physical disturbance at a residence on Pinewood Dr. in Chipley. The caller stated an older white male wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt had possibly broken someone’s arm and was threatening people with a knife.

WCSO deputies responded to the address and while in route located a male who matched the description. The subject later identified as 65-year-old, Jerald Eugene Overturf was detained for further investigation.

On arrival to the residence, WCSO deputies made contact with the victims in the case. One of which had very visible signs of an altercation. EMS arrived on scene and quickly transported the victim to the hospital. Another victim and witness in the case stated that Overturf and the victim had recently been evicted and were living in a tent in her backyard. When walking the dog, she heard yelling coming from inside the tent and texted a neighbor to come over. As she approached the tent, she could see Overturf inside standing over the victim with a knife. She retreated into the house and retrieved a handgun, went back to the tent. Several neighbors heard the yelling and came to assist. One of the neighbor’s convinced Overturf to exit the tent but he kept possession of the knife and threatened everyone he came in contact with before throwing the knife at one of the neighbor’s and left the residence on foot.

Deputies questioned Overturf concerning the matter to which he replied, “whatever she said happened is what happened.”

Overturf was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of aggravated battery and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.