Fri. Aug 30th, 2024
Top Stories Uncategorized

Marianna man arrested on gun and drug charges by CPD

By Staff Report Aug 30, 2024 0 Comments

On August 29, officers conducted a traffic stop near Glenwood Avenue and 2nd Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers identified the driver as Terrance Marcel Baxter and discovered he was in possession of marijuana.

Further investigation and a search of the vehicle revealed a stolen Ruger LCP 2 .380 semi-automatic handgun and a clear plastic container containing blue pills, later identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule 2 narcotic.

Baxter was arrested at the scene and transported to the Washington County Jail without incident. He is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

#Chipley #Digital-Content #Washington County

By Staff Report

