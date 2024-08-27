AT&T workers on strike over union contract 

Local employees took a stand with the rest of the 17,000 workers on strike from AT&T. (from left: John Holder, Shawn Sims, Jackie Coatney) [ANTHONY WIGGINS| The News]

‘We are taking a stand to try to better the conditions for ourselves.’

AT&T technicians, customer service representatives, and others who install, maintain, and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee walked off the job at 2 pm CT on Friday, August 16, in response to AT&T’s contract with the union expiring in early August.

“I’m a service tech with 24 years service with the company. I have been through multiple contracts between my union, CWA, and the company,” said local AT&T employee, Shawn Sims. “Every contract in the past has come at our cost, to keep jobs for our members. We are tired of losing to rising health care costs, low raises, and no job security.”

The skilled Communication Workers of America (CWA) members currently on strike play a crucial role in installing, maintaining, and supporting AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network, says CWA. Customers should note that during the strike, these employees will not be available to handle service requests as usual.

“We are taking a stand to try to better the conditions for ourselves. AT&T has had record profit numbers and only the upper management have benefited from our hard work. It’s time we get a piece of what we worked so hard to build and maintain for this company,” said Sims.

“AT&T has been sending undertrained managers and contractors to perform highly technical work,” said Richard Honeycutt, Vice President of CWA District 3 in the Southeast. “Our members have seen them at work in their communities and documented unsafe practices, including failure to wear proper safety equipment, failure to secure ladders and other equipment putting the worker and nearby vehicles and pedestrians at risk, and failure to mark work areas with safety cones. We are encouraging members of the public to use extra caution when encountering these worksites.”

In a statement, AT&T said, “We remain committed to reaching a fair agreement with CWA District 3, and we have offered to bring in a federal mediator to ensure there is no question about either side’s commitment to this process. Until a deal is reached, we have business continuity measures in place so that we can continue to provide our customers with the great service they deserve.”