New Golf Course and possible future housing development proposed for Washington County

An application for a Development Review has been submitted to the Washington County Senior Planner, proposing the establishment of a new 18-hole golf course on approximately 1,438 acres of land. The proposed development, spearheaded by New Hope Dunes LLC, a Delaware-based domestic limited-liability company, aims to transform a substantial portion of land already designated for Agriculture and Silviculture purposes.

According to the submitted plans, the golf course will feature a range of facilities designed to enhance the experience for visitors and members. In addition to the 18-hole course itself, the development will include a pro shop, maintenance facilities, and a cart shelter. The application hints at other potential amenities, though specific details are yet to be disclosed. The submission of this application marks the initial step in what could be a significant development project for the area, potentially attracting golf enthusiasts and boosting local tourism.

The current zoning of the property, which is designated for Agriculture and Silviculture, will not require any changes to accommodate the proposed golf course. This could expedite the approval process, as rezoning often involves lengthy hearings and community consultations. The use of land for a golf course falls within the acceptable activities under the current zoning laws, making this proposal particularly viable from a regulatory standpoint.

Despite the ambitious nature of the project, details remain scarce. Efforts to contact New Hope Dunes LLC for further comment have so far been unsuccessful. The company has yet to provide any additional information regarding the timeline for development, potential environmental impacts, or community engagement plans. As a result, questions remain about how the project might affect local ecosystems, water use, and the broader community landscape.

Update: We received a call from a representative of New Hope Dunes LLC as of Monday 26 August who confirmed that the plan is to build a world class golf course. At this time, they will focus on the planning and construction of an 18 Hole Golf course. They are not pursuing the planning for the development at this time.

Update: Washington County News also received a copy of the Site Development from the Planning Commission which is below.

Washington County News will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.