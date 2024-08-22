WCSO seeks help in locating missing adult
Vernon council approves community text 
Vernon recreation league cancels Senior 12U football season
Town of Wausau will be charging for non-potable water
Vernon Zumba class seeks a compromise with city council
Jeffers pet and farm supply store announces Chipley location 
Washington County unofficial primary election results
Missing man body found in Washington County
WCSO seeks public assistance in locating individual
Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 
Fri. Aug 23rd, 2024
Announcements Top Stories

WCSO seeks help in locating missing adult

By Staff Report Aug 22, 2024 0 Comments
WSCO is requesting any information regarding the location of Andrew Lamar Wilson [WCSO]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding the location of 21-year-old Andrew Lamar Wilson. Andrew is a white male, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. At this time, WCSO officials say they do not know what Andrew was wearing when he left his home in Washington, but it is believed that he is traveling with his dog.

Wilson’s dog that is suspected to be alongside him. [WCSO]

If you have any information, please reach out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111, or contact any other local law enforcement agency.

#missing adult #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Announcements Community Top Stories

Vernon council approves community text 

Staff Report Aug 22, 2024
Government News Top Stories

Washington County unofficial primary election results

Staff Report Aug 20, 2024
News Top Stories

Missing man body found in Washington County

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Jeffers pet and farm supply store announces Chipley location 

Government News Top Stories

Washington County unofficial primary election results

News Top Stories

Missing man body found in Washington County

News

Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 

News

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season