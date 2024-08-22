WCSO seeks help in locating missing adult

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding the location of 21-year-old Andrew Lamar Wilson. Andrew is a white male, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. At this time, WCSO officials say they do not know what Andrew was wearing when he left his home in Washington, but it is believed that he is traveling with his dog.

Wilson’s dog that is suspected to be alongside him. [WCSO]

If you have any information, please reach out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111, or contact any other local law enforcement agency.